sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

146,99 Euro		+0,79
+0,54 %
WKN: 864952 ISIN: US8636671013 Ticker-Symbol: SYK 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,38
145,81
16:12
145,29
145,89
16:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC18,29-3,48 %
STRYKER CORPORATION146,99+0,54 %