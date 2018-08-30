

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) announced a definitive merger agreement with Stryker Corp. (SYK) pursuant to which Stryker has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of K2M in an all cash transaction for $27.50 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $1.4 billion.



Upon completion of the proposed transaction, K2M will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Stryker Corp. Post-closing, K2M's CEO Eric Major is expected to be appointed as the President of Stryker's Spine division.



