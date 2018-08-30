Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the digital advertising trends that will skyrocket in 2018.

Digital advertising is considered as one of the most profitable marketing channels existing today. Digital advertisers are very fast in analyzing the ongoing or upcoming trends so that they can change their strategies accordingly. The recent years have brought in a major shift in the processes and trends of digital marketing too. If you want to become a digital influencer with efficient marketing knowledge, then these are a few digital advertising trends that you must know. Infiniti Research has listed some of the digital advertising trends that will skyrocket in 2018 in this blog.

"Today, digital advertisers are very quick to evaluate the ongoing or upcoming trends so that they can alter their strategies accordingly," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Digital advertising trends:

The rise of influencer marketing: In the current digital advertising world, influencer marketing is one of the most prevalent strategies. It is a tried and tested solution for the digital marketers to attain high quality leads. It helps in building an appealing brand from a consumer or user's point of view. This kind of marketing was abused in the last couple of years and there was also some misuse. Still if done appropriately, influencer marketing can be very result oriented to involve people and to build trust for the brand among the target audience. To know more about our portfolio of market intelligence solutions , get in touch

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the digital advertising trends that will skyrocket in 2018.

