

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in August, preliminary estimate from Destatis showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation remained stable at 2 percent in August. The rate also matched economists' expectations. Final data is due on September 13.



The harmonized index of consumer prices for Germany, which is calculated for European purposes, climbed 1.9 percent annually, slower than July's 2.1 percent rise. The indicator was expected to rise again by 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent in August, while the harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat. Economists had forecast both the CPI and HICP to gain 0.2 percent each.



