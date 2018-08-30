Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG.H) ("Aftermath" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Terry and Mr. Keenan Hohol to the Board of Directors. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jasmine Lau as Chief Financial Officer.

David A. Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo.

Dr. Terry is an economic geologist with more than 25 years of international experience in the mineral resources sector. In the course of his career he has played a key role in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects and deposits. He also has experience in the industrial commodities, energy metals and coal sectors.

Dr. Terry has extensive involvement in South America and has also worked in many jurisdictions throughout North America, Europe and Asia. He has held senior executive positions, directorships and advisory roles with a number of publicly-listed and private mineral resource companies. Dr. Terry has also worked with a number of senior mining companies including Boliden Limited, Westmin Resources Limited, Hemlo Gold Mines Inc., Cominco Limited and Gold Fields Mining Corporation.

Dr. Terry holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in geology from Western University in Ontario and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Keenan H. Hohol, MA, JD

Mr. Hohol is a lawyer with 20 years of international mining experience and has a record of achievements in the areas of Mergers and Acquisitons and Corporate Transactions, Corporate Governance, Legal and Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Litigation Management, Business Ethics & Anti-Corrruption and Corporate Social Responsibility. He is currently General Counsel for Deepgreen Metals Inc, a private Canadian based company focused on the expolortion and development of seabed polymetallic minerals.

Mr. Hohol was General Counsel - Exploration for the world's largest global diversified resource company, BHP Billiton and also served as Vice President, Legal & General Counsel for Silver Standard Resources. He previously acted as General Counsel for Pan American Silver.

Jasmine Lau, CPA, CA

Ms. Lau has an extensive background in the resource sector, currently serving as Chief Financial Officer at Vendetta Mining Corp., Chief Financial Officer at Osprey Gold Development Ltd., and Chief Financial Officer at Roughrider Exploration Limited. In addition to working with junior mining companies, she worked at Teck Resources Limited as a SOX Auditor. Ms. Lau previously worked for Deloitte & Touche LLP's Vancouver Assurance & Advisory group where she conducted audits for publicly traded mining and resource companies. She holds a B.Com. in accounting from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Advisor

Doug Ramshaw has resigned as a Director but the Company is pleased to report that Mr. Ramshaw will remain as an Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ramshaw will continue to advise the Company on mineral project evaluation, M&A opportuniites, and business development strategies.

Aftermath Silver

Aftermath recently entered into a non binding Letter of Intent with Mandalay Resources Inc. to purchase the Challacollo silver-gold Project in Chile. Challacollo is a low sulphidation epithermal deposit which hosts a historic Mineral Resource of Indicated 4.7 million tonnes at 200 g/t silver and Inferred of 1.6 million tonnes of 134 g/t , with associated gold credits.

The Company has also has entered into a Definitive Agreement with Apogee Opportuniites Inc. to purchase their 80% interest in the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project, Chile. Cachinal is a low sulphidation epithermal deposit which currently hosts 18.4 million ounces Indicated and 3 million ounces of Silver.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Sean Hurd"

President, C.E.O., Director

Forward Looking Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact relating to Aftermath Silver, are to be considered forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's intentions for the Cachinal Project in Chile. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, are reliant on future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "potential", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "considers", "significant", "intends", "targets", "estimates", "seeks", attempts", "assumes", and other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by Aftermath Silver Ltd, are, by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: the interpretation of previous and current results, the accuracy of exploration results, the accuracy of Mineral Resource Estimates, the anticipated results of future exploration, the forgoing ability to finance further exploration, delays in the completion of exploration, the future prices of silver and gold, and other metals, and general economic, market and/or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements and assumptions will prove accurate and, therefore, readers of this news release are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the information contained within. In addition to the assumptions herein, these assumptions include the assumptions described in Aftermath Silver Ltd's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended February 28, 2018.

Although Aftermath Silver Ltd. has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause future performance to differ from what is anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and Aftermath Silver Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date on which such statements were made, except as required by applicable law.