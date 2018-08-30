Robex Resources Inc.: Robex Resources has Obtained a Loan in the Amount of $11.5 Million with a Globally Renowned Banking Group

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and / or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX / FWB: RB4) is pleased to announce that we have obtained bank financing from the group BNP PARIBAS in the amount of $11.5 million (CAD) bearing interest at the rate of 7% annually.

This loan will be used to repay the convertible debentures that matured on July 1st. As a result, 71,050,000 conversion rights related to these debentures will no longer be in effect, which significantly decreases the potential dilution. In addition, this loan is repayable over four years, and will reduce the financial burden of the Company because the convertible debentures bore interest at a rate of 10% annually.

The latter will also be used to repay the interest accrued on the convertible debentures maturing in November.

Results for the second quarter of 2018

THE COMPANY GENERATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $8.3 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 FOR REVENUES OF $19.4 MILLION

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2018

(Compared to the same period in 2017)

INCREASE OF IN GOLD PRODUCTION OF 31%



Gold production of 11,716 ounces (364.4 kg) compared to 8,965 (278.8 kg) ounces for the same period in 2017

INCREASE IN SALES (REVENUES) OF 27%



Gold sales of $19.4 million compared to $15.2 million for the same period of 2017

INCREASE IN ADJUSTED NET RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 1 OF 70%



Net income attributable to equity shareholders1 of $4.8 million or $0.008 per action1 compared to $2.8 million or $0.005 per action1 for the same period in 2017

INCREASE IN CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2 OF 20%



Cash flows from operating activities2 of $8.3 million or $0.014 per action1 compared to $2.8 million or $0.012 per action1 for the same period in 2017

DECREASE IN THE COMPANY'S LIABILITIES OF $3 MILLION



Decrease in the Company's liabilities of $3 million compared to March 31, 2018

INCREASE IN EQUITY OF $2.4 MILLION



Increase in value to the shareholders (book value) of $2.4 million compared to March 31, 2018

Mining operation: Nampala, Mali

Second quarters

ended June 30, First halves

ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes) 448,974 379,720 940,316 650,441 Ore processed (tonnes) 436,224 381,973 881,450 741,918 Waste mined (tonnes) 819,691 615,750 1,867,561 1,232,317 Operational stripping ratio* 1.8 1.6 2.0 1.9 Head grade (gpt) 0.94 0.77 0.93 0.85 Recovery (%) 86.3 % 85.9 % 85.1 % 85.9 % Gold ounces produced 11,716 8,965 23,705 16,735 Gold ounces sold 11,481 8,987 23,470 16,535 Financial Data (rounded to the nearest thousand dollars) Revenues - Gold sales 19,376,000 15,207,000 39,949,000 27,613,000 Mining operation expenses 6,226,000 4,941,000 13,199,000 9,660,000 Mining royalties 630,000 363,000 1,302,000 657,000 Administrative expenses 1,569,000 1,480,000 3,117,000 2,296,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 2,918,000 1,940,000 5,824,000 3,537,000 Segment operating income 8,033,000 6,483,000 16,507,000 11,463,000 Statistics (in Canadian dollars) Average realized selling price per ounce 1,688 1,692 1,702 1,670 Cash operating cost per tonne processed3 14 11 14 12 Total cash cost per ounce sold3 597 590 618 624 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold3 921 872 971 905 Administrative expenses per ounce sold 137 165 133 139 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment per ounce sold 254 216 248 214

ROBEX'S MD&A and the consolidated financial statements are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at: Robexgold.com . These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at Sedar.com .

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Robex Resources Inc. held their annual general shareholders meeting on June 7, 2018 in Quebec City.

At this meeting, the following directors were re-elected for a one-year term: Mr. Georges Cohen, Mr. Julien Cohen, Mr. Benjamin Cohen, Mr. Richard Faucher, Mr. Michel Doyon, Mr. Claude Goulet and Mr. Christian Marti.

Mr. Georges Cohen and Mr. Richard Faucher were elected by the directors of the Company respectively as President and Vice-president of the Board of Directors. In addition, the following directors were re-elected as members of the Company's audit committee for a one-year term: Mr. Julien Cohen, Mr. Michel Doyon and Mr. Claude Goulet.

Robex Resources Inc. shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCooper LLP / s.r.l / s.e.n.c.r.l., who will be responsible for the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

1 Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders and operating cash flows per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, on page 28.

2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.

3 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, on page 28.