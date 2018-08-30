

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed personal income and spending in the U.S. both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in July after climbing by 0.4 percent in June. The increase in income matched expectations.



The report also said personal spending climbed by 0.4 percent in July, matching the increase in the previous month as well as economist estimates.



