

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) said Thursday it is revising its net bookings outlook for fiscal 2019, driven by an update to the Battlefield V launch date, the continuing impact of foreign exchange rates, and a revised mobile forecast. The company has now announced November 20 as the launch date for Battlefield V, pushing back the release date by four weeks.



Electronic Arts has updated its fiscal year 2019 net bookings guidance from $5.55 billion to $5.20 billion. The company noted that about $115 million of this change is driven by the movement in foreign exchange rates. However, the same movement in foreign exchange rates is also driving operating expenses lower.



Combined with its hedging program, the company said this will significantly limit the impact of foreign exchange rates on net income.



'We're updating our fiscal year guidance to reflect the updated launch date for Battlefield V, the ongoing impact of foreign exchange rate changes, and our current outlook for our mobile business. Our core businesses, including FIFA Ultimate Team, are strong, we think our players are going to love Battlefield V, and excitement is building for our new IP, Anthem,' said Electronic Arts COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen.



Electronic Arts noted that moving the launch of Battlefield V out by four weeks will enable it to deliver the best possible experience for gamers but will push some net bookings out of fiscal year 2019 and into fiscal year 2020. In addition, the company has revised its expectations for its mobile business.



Electronic Arts reaffirmed its second-quarter operating guidance provided on July 26, 2018. The company will announce its results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2018 on October 30, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX