European Urban Mobility Leader Establishes U.S. Headquarters to Meet Massive Market with Differentiated Approach in Electric Vehicle Sharing Market

Muving Ecosystem, the European leader in the electric vehicle sharing market with two and three wheels via its Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, today announced record growth in the first half of 2018 and strong rider metrics following its debut in Atlanta, its first city served in America. After only one year in market with Muving mopeds, the company booked record growth in the first half of 2018 and is on track to achieve over 200 percent revenue growth by 2019. Muving Ecosystem, which is already splashing onto American soil, has reached more than 100,000 minutes booked per day and is attracting more than 3,500 new customers per week.

Today, Muving Ecosystem is the leader in the European urban mobility market with, a global fleet of over 2,500 electric mopeds, 15 patents, and over 200,000 users. As the company has scaled and successfully deployed solutions across geographies, Muving Ecosystem has now established its North American headquarters in Atlanta to capitalize on significant market demand in the U.S.

"Muving Ecosystem is aiming high to transform mobility in cities around the world," said Muving Ecosystem Co-founder and CEO Ivan Contreras. "We bring together highly innovative solutions and a fully-integrated, differentiated business model as we partner with cities to solve critical mobility problems such as congestion and environmental impact. We have been tremendously successful in Europe and are executing our repeatable business model in the U.S. starting in Atlanta, to tackle this enormous market opportunity that cannot be met only with kick scooters."

Ivan and Rafael Contreras, serial entrepreneurs, co-founded and took public Carbures (BME: CAR), a technology company for the aviation industry. With deep expertise in mobility and advanced material design, the cousins share a vision for intelligent and sustained mobility globally that was born from their advanced studies at MIT. Now, they are transforming urban mobility by co-founding Muving Ecosystem which encompasses proprietary technology and assets from GasGas, Torrot, SKULLY Technologies and Sensefields. Muving Ecosystem is addressing the global need for efficient, intelligent, eco-friendly electric vehicles.

"The collaborative economy has exploded globally," said Muving Ecosystem Co-founder Rafael Contreras. "We've carefully put the pieces in place within our end-to-end platform made up of some of the most innovative companies in the space to deliver an economically and environmentally efficient solution for B2C and B2B companies."

"By vertically integrating the ecosystem, our highly differentiated model eliminates the problems and inefficiencies that others in the space struggle with," said Ivan Contreras. "We offer a safer, more cost-effective solution to mobility with a better user experience like through our electric mopeds and helmets designed for street riding. We even solve charging problems that plague other providers with an easily swappable battery solution. Muving Ecosystem is redefining the urban transportation industry by creating an interconnected solution to serve today's mobility needs, and we are excited to see that consumers in Atlanta are spending 3x more time on our vehicles than they do in Europe."

Muving Ecosystem's end-to-end proprietary approach includes:

Unique Electric Vehicles: own-designed, fun electric mopeds designed for urban mobility whether for commuters, fleet management or last-mile transportation in 2-wheel and 3-wheel vehicles.

User Experience: simple but powerful, proprietary app-focused experience.

Vehicle Services: predictive data to optimize efficiency of connected vehicles.

Infotainment Services: integrated system that provides advanced navigation, entertainment, and comfort while riding and while away from the vehicle.

Connected Hardware: proprietary hardware and products available which enable connectivity networking in-vehicle.

Mobility Data Solutions: allow intelligent communication between infrastructure and vehicles.

Patent Protected Technology: used to detect, analyze, and monitor vehicle traffic in real-time.

Fleet data is gathered and communicated to management dashboards tuned for B2B partners such as insurance, car rentals, and shared vehicle operators.

"With a strong pipeline and strategic growth plan for the unique U.S. market, we are well positioned to capitalize on our depth of experience and bring our vertically-integrated approach to 15 cities across the nation by 2020," commented Contreras. "Our vision for an intelligent and sustained mobile ecosystem spans the B2C market and B2B fleet operations, while building a smart network for government regulators to proactively manage CO2 emissions in their jurisdictions."

Muving Ecosystem Co-founder and CEO Ivan Contreras will host a presentation at Mind the Bridge's European Innovation Summit in the San Francisco Bay Area on September 11.

About Muving Ecosystem:

The Muving Ecosystem is transforming urban mobility with an end-to-end, intelligent, proprietary electric vehicle sharing platform offering eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives to urban commuting, including 2 wheeled mopeds to 3 wheeled vehicles. The mopeds are dockless and fully electric, serving as a green and flexible mobility option for urban areas. Muving Ecosystem is the leading Mobility-as-a-Service platform in Europe, with services deployed in 15 countries and over 15 patents held. The Muving Ecosystem includes highly innovative solutions from Torrot, Sensefields, GasGas, Muving, and SKULLY Technologies. The company recently established its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta with additional markets planned in 2018 and beyond.

For more, visit https://muvingusa.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005247/en/

Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group

Katie North, 415-217-4963

katie@blueshirtgroup.com