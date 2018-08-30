

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) said that it has signed its fourth cabin crew union recognition agreement with Forsa, who will be the representative body for Ryanair's directly employed cabin crew in Ireland.



Ryanair said it looks forward to working with Forsa and the elected Ryanair (Cabin Crew) Company Council to conclude an early CLA for Ryanair's directly employed cabin crew based in Ireland. This agreement follows Ryanair's cabin crew recognition deals with the Italian ANPAC, ANPAV and Fit-Cisl unions, UNITE the union in the UK and the Ver.di union in Germany.



