30.08.2018 | 15:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director's Dealings

PR Newswire

London, August 30

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dealing by a Director
30 August 2018

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 29 August 2018, the Company was notified that Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased 2,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on 29 August 2018 at a price of 215.6799p per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 18,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736


