EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.8.2018 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 31.8.2018 1 bonds issued by City of Lappeenranta will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 31.8.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 30.8.2018 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 31.8.2018 1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.8.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii City of Lappeenranta. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=690830