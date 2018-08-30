Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - Global Health Clinics (CSE: MJRX) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Leo Resources, prior to its change of business.

Global Health Clinics operates a two-part system of customer lead generation and conversion. Through its network of pavilions and the ownership and operation of medical clinics, the company aims to connect Canadians with Licensed Producers by advancing the understanding of medical cannabis and its applications.

The company currently owns and operates nine clinics in British Columbia, with five in Vancouver, two in Vernon, and two in Kamloops and plans to open additional clinics in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec within the next 12 months. The company also provides related services and products for patients suffering from illness from which they may find relief with medical cannabis. This includes facilitating access to qualified health care practitioners, independent medical cannabis evaluations and related advice, and facilitating access to Licensed Producers.

Through its pavilions, which are placed in strategic locations such as medical dispensaries, physiotherapy offices, chiropractic offices and alternative health stores, the company will sign-up prospective patients and users which can be referred to the company's clinics. Following an appointment, the patient receives an ACMPR license at no cost, and is referred to a Licensed Producer, with Global Health receiving a referral fee.

This allows the company to develop a substantive consumer database of persons interested in both medicinal and recreational use.

Global Health Clinics plans to enact an aggressive growth strategy including:

Joint ventures with existing clinics to further implement its framework

Adding more health care practitioners to increase production on a per clinic basis

Increasing exposure to pavilions by installing them at health care related practices, including acupuncture, massage, and physical therapy locations

Supplementary educational programs to help other health care practitioners book more appointments

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.GlobalHealthClinics.co, contact Terry Roycroft, President and CEO, at 855-537-6272 or email info@globalhealthclinics.co.

