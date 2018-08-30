Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - BTV - Business Television - Canada's longest-running, internationally syndicated, weekly investment program celebrates its 20th year on air. BTV features emerging public companies and top analysts from across Canada and the US.

BTV, and its CEO Clips brand, has featured approximately 2000 companies throughout its 20-year history sharing the narratives of publicly traded companies to investors on TV and financial sites.

"I'm very grateful for the dedicated and creative BTV team," stated CEO and Host Taylor Thoen. "This season's exciting line up includes all sectors from blockchain, cannabis, mining, tech and everything in between."





BTV interviews top analysts and features companies on location for an insightful perspective providing investors fact-based information for their portfolio. Its sister brand, CEO Clips, are short, company-video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors both on TV and top financial sites.

BTV's and CEO Clips' combined distribution includes BNN Bloomberg, CBC's Documentary Channel, Air Canada domestic and international in-flight TV, US Biz Network, and top financial sites comprising of Thomson Reuters, Yahoo Finance, Globe Investor, OTC Markets, The National Post, MarketWatch, Stockhouse.com, and more.

BTV will broadcast a Special 20th Anniversary Episode this Fall!

