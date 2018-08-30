Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (TSXV: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to list its common shares (the "Common Shares"), the Company will begin trading on the CSE under the trading symbol "BEAN" as of market open on September 4, 2018. The CSE listing is the result of a voluntary delisting application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in an effort to lower costs. The Company's Common Shares will be delisted from the TSXV at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

Traci Costa, Founder, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "We are excited to be listing on the CSE as we continue to expand across North America. Moving to the CSE is a strategic move for the Company; as we transition into a new phase of our development, lowering costs will allow us to focus on producing revenue that will benefit both the Company and our shareholders."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a Canadian public company with a majority female Board of Directors producing high-quality, ethically-manufactured children's apparel. Peekaboo Beans is sold exclusively through its direct-sales network of Stylists or independent sales representatives. In line with its mission, Peekaboo Beans develops custom fabrics and designs its apparel to promote play in children's lives. Through the direct-sales model, Peekaboo Beans trains women to be entrepreneurs, build a business and generate income on their own terms.

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure by the Company to obtain the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to delist the Company's common shares or the failure by the CSE to list the Company's common shares in a timely manner. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.