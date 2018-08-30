

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan's (GVDBF.PK) chief Executive Officer Gilles Andrier said that he is confident going forward even with strong comparables in the second half of the year. He is excited about the progress on Givaudan Business Solutions and the prospect of closing the Naturex acquisition.



Gilles Andrier said,'I am happy with the 2018 half year sales performance. We have a good business momentum and I am confident going forward even with strong comparables in the second half of the year. I am excited about the progress on Givaudan Business Solutions and the prospect of closing the Naturex acquisition.'



At the company's 18th traditional half year conference for investor analysts, held on 30 August in Zurich, Gilles Andrier said that the South East Asia region has some of the biggest and fastest growing markets for Givaudan. In Indonesia, for example, the low urbanisation rates as well as the small number of people in the middle class represent a substantial future potential for the Company's products and services.



Indonesia represents 4% of Group sales, similar to India, the Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, Japan and the UK and Ireland. It ranks in the top ten countries of the Givaudan Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX