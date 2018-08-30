A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "aa" of Allianz SE (Allianz) (Germany) and most of its rated subsidiaries. (See below for the list of the companies.) Concurrently, A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to "aa" from "aa-" and affirmed the FSR of A+ (Superior) of Euler Hermes North America Insurance Company (Owings Mills, MD).The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Allianz's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

Allianz is one of the world's largest insurance groups, with superior diversification by geography and business line, and leading positions in many developed and emerging markets, offering a complete range of life and non-life insurance products, as well as asset management services. Its scale, strong management capabilities, dynamic strategy and strong brand support its competitive position. Despite a significant negative foreign exchange impact in 2017, the group grew its revenue by 3%, boosted by strong sales in the life/health division. Notable developments in 2017 include the acquisition of the outstanding shares of Euler Hermes Group S.A. (Euler Hermes), a credit insurer, as well as the formation of a joint venture with Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society (LV=), a U.K. personal lines insurer.

A.M. Best expects Allianz's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio, to be maintained at the strongest level, supported by a prudent capital management approach. Financial leverage and coverage ratios are supportive of the balance sheet strength assessment and financial flexibility is considered excellent due to the group's access to capital markets.

Allianz has a track record of strong and stable performance, supported by its diversified earnings profile. The group produced strong results in 2017, in spite of losses from catastrophe events in North America. Core operating entities performed well, with the exception of a small number where remedial actions are already underway. The group's profitable and scalable asset management business continues to provide a good additional source of income (approximately 22% of the group's operating profit in 2017). Prospective earnings are expected to remain strong over the medium term.

The Long-Term ICR upgrade for Euler Hermes North America Insurance Companyis based on the company's strategic importance to Allianz. This follows the completion of the buy-out of its parent, Euler Hermes, by Allianz in 2018.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR of "aa" have been affirmed for Allianz SE and its following subsidiaries:

Allianz Global Corporate Specialty SE

Allianz S.p.A

Allianz Risk Transfer AG

Allianz Risk Transfer (Bermuda) Limited

AWP P&C S.A.

Jefferson Insurance Company

AWP Health Life S.A.

Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company

Allianz Underwriters Insurance Company

AGCS Marine Insurance Company

American Automobile Insurance Company

National Surety Corporation

The American Insurance Company

Associated Indemnity Corporation

Chicago Insurance Company

Fireman's Fund Insurance Company

Fireman's Fund Indemnity Corporation

Fireman's Fund Insurance Company of Hawaii, Inc.

Interstate Fire Casualty Company

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of New York

Allianz Global Corporate Specialty Resseguros Brasil S.A.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

Allianz Finance II B.V.(debt issues are guaranteed by Allianz SE)

-- "aa-" on EUR 2 billion 5.75% subordinated bonds, due 2041

-- "a+" on EUR 800 million 5.375% perpetual subordinated bonds

-- "aa" on EUR 750 million 3% senior unsecured bonds, due 2028

-- "aa" on GBP 750 million 4.5% senior unsecured bonds, due 2043

-- "aa" on EUR 1.5 billion 3.5% senior unsecured bonds, due 2022

-- "aa" on EUR 1.5 billion 4.75% senior unsecured bonds, due 2019

Allianz SE

-- "a+" on EUR 1.5 billion 4.75% perpetual subordinated bonds

-- "a+" on CHF 500 million 3.25% perpetual subordinated bonds

-- "a+" on USD 1 billion 5.5% perpetual subordinated bonds

-- "aa-" on EUR 1.5 billion 5.625% subordinated bonds, due 2042

-- "a+" on EUR 1.5 billion 3.375 perpetual junior subordinated bonds

