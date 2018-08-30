Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Retirement of Senior Vice President and General Counsel Daniel Desjardins and appointment of Alain Rondeau

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced that Daniel Desjardins will retire as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Bombardier Inc., effective December 31, 2018. Mr. Desjardins will be succeeded by Alain Rondeau, who has been appointed Senior Vice President, Legal Services, effective immediately. Over the next four months, Mr. Desjardins will focus on a smooth transition of responsibilities to Mr. Rondeau, who will replace him as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective January 12019.

"Daniel is an extraordinary lawyer and a strong leader who has served the company exceptionally well for more than 20 years," said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. "I am extremely grateful for Daniel's unwavering support and the wise counsel he has provided to me, our Board of Directors and our senior management team. Daniel played a critical role in executing many of the successful strategic transactions supporting the company's turnaround, including the C Series partnership with Airbus and Investissement Québec, CDPQ's investment in Bombardier Transportation and the sale of the Downsview property. He also spearheaded the legal efforts behind the company's victory in the trade case initiated by Boeing against the C Series."

Following his retirement, Mr. Desjardins will continue to serve as a special advisor to Alain Bellemare and assume the role of Chairman of Bombardier Transportation's Board of Directors. In this role, he will work closely with Laurent Troger and his management team to accelerate key projects and strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth and ensure the rail segment's long-term competitiveness.

Mr. Rondeau, who has been working as a consultant for Bombardier for the past year, brings more than 30 years of high-level legal and aerospace experience. He served as Vice President, Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Pratt & Whitney Canada for 21 years, where he was responsible for leading a global team of more than 70 legal professionals. Before joining Pratt & Whitney, Alain Rondeau practiced corporate and commercial law with firm Byers Casgrain (now Dentons). He holds both civil LL.L. and common LL.B. law degrees from the University of Ottawa and completed a Senior Executive Program at the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business Administration.

"We are very excited to welcome Alain to the Bombardier team," said Mr. Bellemare. "He is a proven leader with extensive experience in corporate governance, transactions, compliance and international trade matters. Alain's strong global legal experience combined with his deep industry knowledge make him an excellent addition to Bombardier's Senior Leadership Team as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

