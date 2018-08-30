Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new target market segmentation engagement on the pet supermarket segment in the US. A leading pet supermarket in the US wanted to develop a target market segmentation strategy and outline their business plan to ensure long-term success.

Devising an Effective Target Market Segmentation Strategy to Outline Business Plans for a Leading Pet Supermarket in the US (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the industry experts at Infiniti "Target market segmentation is crucial for business success as it helps to outline business plans and empowers organizations to reach the intended customer segments."

Market segmentation is the key to effective marketing in today's competitive marketplace. A detailed analysis of the target market is essential to study the dynamism in the market along with psychographic, demographic, and geographic variables that greatly impact business growth. Also, target market segmentation is crucial for businesses as it helps devise effective business plans to identify the right target markets to maximize ROI.

The target market segmentation experts at Infiniti Research offered precise solutions that enabled the pet supermarket to devise appropriate target market segmentation steps in order to gain a holistic view of each market segment.

This target market segmentation engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Optimize their marketing ROI

Fine-tune their marketing strategies to meet the specific needs within the pet supermarket segment

This target market segmentation engagement provided predictive insights on:

Employing the appropriate market segmentation steps to maximize ROI

Dividing users into logical subgroups

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

