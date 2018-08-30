Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: QBC.P) ("Quantum" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering of 3,000,000 common shares at the price of $0.10 per common share for gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering" or the "IPO") and has filed for listing as a Capital Pool Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Cancaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") acted as agent under the Offering. The common shares of Quantum was approved for listing on the TSXV on August 29, 2018 and are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on September 4, 2018 under the trading symbol "QBC.P".

As a result of the closing of the Offering, Quantum now has 5,500,000 common shares issued and outstanding (2,500,000 of which are subject to escrow restrictions), 300,000 common shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of agent's options granted upon completion of the IPO (the "Agent's Options") and 375,000 common shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of stock options.

The Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the total gross proceeds of the IPO, an administration fee and the Agent's Options exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share up to August 29, 2020.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the Capital Pool Company program of the TSXV as disclosed in the Corporation's prospectus dated June 15, 2018.

The following individuals comprise Quantum's board of directors and management team: Keith Erickson (President, CEO, CFO Corporate Secretary and Director), Roger Jewett (Director) and Johannes Kingma (Director).

