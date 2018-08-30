The ASSEMBLY Show: The 2018 ASSEMBLY Show Will Feature Guided Exhibit Hall Tours for Attendees to Gain Insight into the Newest Technologies

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / The ASSEMBLY Show will host four free guided tours of the exhibit hall, each focused on a different assembly technology. The tours will allow attendees to gain insight into the newest developments in adhesives, conveyors, fastening tools, and robotics, by allowing them time to interact one-on-one with world-class exhibitors that are at the forefront of these technological innovations. These specialized tours will be held on Thursday, October 25 during The ASSEMBLY Show taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from October 23-25.

"Our world-class exhibitors are at the cutting-edge of important manufacturing technologies, and we look forward to providing our attendees a hands on experience to learn about the newest developments in the industry," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "The guided exhibit hall tours will provide our attendees a chance to interact with our top editors who will give them insight into the revolutionary products and services available from the exhibitors on the show floor.'

The four guided tours of the exhibit hall will all be led by editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine. Participants will gather in main entrance of the exhibit hall at designated times where the editors will lead them to five key exhibits and discuss different products and solutions at each stop. Each tour will provide attendees with new insights into these technologies, and a demonstration of the products by each company. For the most up to date information about the tours, click here.

John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine, will lead the first tour focused on Adhesives which will be held from 10:15-11:00 am. Attendees will learn about the latest structural adhesives which offer numerous advantages compared with welding or fasteners from five of the biggest names in the business including Henkel Corp., Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Permabond Engineering Adhesives, LORD Corp. and EpoxySet Inc.

The second tour will be held from 11:00-11:45 am and will focus on developments in the field of Conveyors. This tour, guided by Austin Weber, Senior Editor of ASSEMBLY Magazine, will offer an in-depth look at five conveyor systems that incorporate smart devices and embedded intelligence which offer faster speeds, heavier payloads, energy efficiency and greater precision. Stops on this tour include Bosch Rexroth Corp., FlexLink Systems Inc., Glide-Line, Orbitform, and mk North America Inc.

The third tour will focus on the emerging field of Robotics and will run from 11:45 am-12:30 pm. This tour will be led by John Sprovieri, Editor-in-Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine and will provide a look at the complete range of assembly robots, from Cartesians and SCARAs to six-axis robots, and the hottest technology today - collaborative robots. Tour stops include Epson Robots, FANUC America Corp., Universal Robots, PHD Inc., and Janome Industrial Equipment.

The fourth tour, led by Jim Camillo, Senior Editor of ASSEMBLY Magazine, will focus on Fastening Tools. This tour runs from 12:30-1:15 pm and will showcase state-of-the-art fastening tools and accessories from some of The ASSEMBLY Show's three dozen suppliers. This tour provides a look at products from Desoutter Industrial Tools, Deprag, Ingersoll Rand, Panasonic, and AIMCO.

This 6th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will bring together 8,000+ industry professionals with over 300 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. For more information and to register, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

Contact:

Amy Riemer

amy@theassemblyshow.com

978-475-4441

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show