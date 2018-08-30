sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,80 Euro		+0,70
+2,25 %
WKN: 935319 ISIN: FI0009008403 Ticker-Symbol: BWV 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASWARE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASWARE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,70
33,60
17:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASWARE
BASWARE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASWARE31,80+2,25 %