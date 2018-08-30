CONCURED, the award-winning AI-powered Content Marketing Strategy platform (CSP), today announced the appointment of Michael Brenner as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the company's worldwide marketing campaigns.

Brenner has been recognized as a Forbes top CMO influencer, and a Top Business Keynote Speaker by Huffington Post. He is co-author of 2 books (The Content Formula and Digital Marketing Growth Hacks), and has worked in leadership positions in sales and marketing for global brands like SAP and Nielsen, as well as thriving startups like NewsCred and FullTilt.

Commenting on the appointment, CONCURED's CEO, Tom Salvat said: "Michael is a content veteran and one of the most sought-after people in the marketing world, so we're excited to welcome him onboard as CMO. We're confident that Michael's wealth of knowledge, experience and passion will enhance our global marketing efforts and continue to build CONCURED's reputation as a leader in the content strategy space."

Michael Brenner added: "The biggest challenge faced by marketers today lies in understanding what content will drive real results for their organizations. CONCURED's AI Strategy platform provides brands with the ability to create a content strategy that works: to stop guessing and to start knowing exactly what they need in order to provide real ROI. I can't wait to help CONCURED scale their success to brands all over the world."

This appointment is the latest of many high profile names to join CONCURED's team, including Content Marketing Institute Vice President Peter Loibl as President and Chief Strategy Officer, and former Head of Google UK Kate Burns as an investor and board advisor.

Loibl added: "Michael is a longtime friend, and one of the brightest and most-trusted minds in our industry. He is the absolutely perfect fit to help fuel CONCURED's continued growth, and I am frankly thrilled to have him on this amazing team."

Michael will also continue serving his clients' content marketing and strategy needs as CEO of Marketing Insider Group.

About CONCURED

Trusted by the world's leading brands, CONCURED is the world's first AI-powered Content Strategy Platform that guides the ultimate content strategy to help maximise engagement and ROI.

CONCURED provides a SaaS platform that enables content marketers to Audit, Research, Plan, Distribute and track the Performance of content like never before.

