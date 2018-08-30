Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Growing at 8.0% CAGR to 2023, Led by Veterinary Hospitals- RnRMarketResearch

PUNE, India, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prominent players in veterinary equipment and disposables market are Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Smiths Group plc (UK), Nonin Medical (US), Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Henry Schein (US), Vetland Medical Sales and Services, LLC (US), Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (US), Infiniti Medical, LLC (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Midmark Corporation (US).

Browse 304 Market Data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 265 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market by Product (Consumables, Anesthesia Machines, Ventilators, Patient Monitoring, Oxygen Masks, Infusion Pumps), Animal (Cats, Dogs, Equines, Bovines), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2023"http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/veterinary-equipment-and-disposables-market-by-product-anesthesia-machine-vaporizer-ventilator-patient-monitoring-devices-oxygen-mask-infusion-pump-by-animal-canine-feline-equine-bovine-zoo-animals-others-global-forecast-to-2-market-report.html .

The global veterinary equipment and disposables market is projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2023 from USD 1.63 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The growing number of patient visits, an increasing number of private clinical practices, and increasing revenues of veterinary clinics are therefore key factors driving the demand for veterinary equipment and disposables in veterinary clinics.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global veterinary equipment and disposables market in 2018. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing population of companion & livestock animals and rising per capita income in these countries.

Access Sample Papers ofVeterinary Equipment and Disposables Market to 2023 Research Report Now athttp://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=441594 .

Veterinary equipment and consumables are used in animal hospitals and clinics for various applications, such as anesthetic medication, respiratory support, temperature management, and fluid management. Veterinary equipment is also used in basic biomedical and medical research.

Key Target Audience:

Veterinary equipment and disposables manufacturers and distributors

Veterinary institutions

Research institutes

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

The report analyzes the global veterinary equipment and disposables market by type, animal, end user, and region. The veterinary clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of patient visits along with the increasing number of private clinical practices and growing practice revenues.

Get Discount on "Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market" Research Report Now athttp://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=441594 .

The report analyzes the various veterinary equipment and disposables and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global veterinary equipment and disposables market for different segments such as by type, animal, end user, and region.

Supply Side

By Company Type - Tier 1-28%, Tier 2-43% and Tier 3-29%

By Designation - C-level-14%, Director Level-43%, Others-43%

By Region - North America -43%, Europe -14%, Asia Pacific -29%, Latin America -14%

Demand Side

By End User - Veterinary hospitals - 47%, Veterinary clinics - 33%, Research Institutes - 20%

By Designation - Veterinarians - 35%, Veterinary Lab Technicians - 27%, Hospital Directors & Managers - 22%, Others - 16%

By Region - North America -34%, Europe -22%, Asia Pacific -20%, Latin America -16%, ME&A - 8%

Another research titled veterinary diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 3.62 billion by 2022 from USD 2.31 billion in 2017. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to rising demand for animal-derived food products, growing demand for pet insurance, rising animal health expenditure, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases. Some of the prominent players in the veterinary diagnostics market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), IDVet (France), and Virbac (France) have been profiled in this 32 pages research report available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/veterinary-diagnostics-market-by-products-clinical-chemistry-hematology-analyzers-molecular-diagnostics-immunodiagnostics-diagnostics-imaging-by-animals-companion-food-producing-dog-livesto-market-report.html .

Explore More Research Reports on Medical Devices Market at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/life-sciences/medical-devices .

About Us:

RnRMarketResearch.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 100+ leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@rnrmarketresearch.com



Connect with Us:

G+ / Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/104156468549256253075/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RnRMR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/RnR-Market-Research/413488545356345

RSS / Feeds: http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/feed