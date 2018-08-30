TCL, top three global television brand1 and leading consumer electronics company, today unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) TVs at IFA 2018 in Berlin, including TCL's first 8K TV, the TCL 8K QLED TV FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Edition, the TCL QLED TV X8 and a new premium product line, the Living Window series.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005250/en/

TCL Living Window Series Art Deco, Abstract Beauty, Modern Simplicity and Oriental Elegance (from left to right) (Photo: Business Wire)

The expanded range demonstrates TCL's ongoing commitment to building a smart home ecosystem that make people's lives more intelligent.

The 75-inch TCL 8K QLED TV, TCL's first 8K TV, offers Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology, hardware from Onkyo and sound technology by Dolby Atmos. It also supports an integrated AI soundbar that allows users to easily find content via voice control.

The X8 is TCL's latest 4K QLED TV which features a stunning picture and an immersive sound experience. It is available in 75, 65 and 55-inch models.

The TCL Living Window series is for consumers who love culture and art. It comes in four models the 65-inch Art Deco, Abstract Beauty, Modern Simplicity and the 55-inch Oriental Elegance, each reflecting design concepts inspired by Art Deco, Cubism, Piet Mondrian and Oriental art. With embedded AI, it transforms the TV into a virtual life assistant.

The TCL UHD Smart TV C76 (55DC760), which is the European version of the C6, recently won the "Best Buy LCD TV 2018-2019" award from EISA and was also launched in Europe this month.

Product specifications differ in different regions. Product availability varies according to local launch plans.

In 2018, TCL once again experienced strong business growth, hitting a record, five-year high and announcing its entry into the UK market. In 1H 2018, TCL's overall LCD TV sales volumes reached 13,173,307 sets, an increase of 37.2% year-on-year. In overseas markets, sales volumes rose by 44.4% year-on-year to 8,284,671 sets.

About TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. TCL Electronics is striving to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with a superior experience with its smart products and services.

1 Source: IHS Technology

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005250/en/

Contacts:

H+K Strategies

Rachel Wu, +852 2894 6292

rachel.wu@hkstrategies.com