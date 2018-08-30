SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Feed Phosphate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report Rising demand for high phosphate animal feed is significantly boosting the spend growth momentum of the feed phosphate market. Since numerous varieties of animal breeds require animal feed with varying phosphorous content, the feed phosphate market will witness promising growth over the next couple of years.

"Buyers are advised to ensure that the feed phosphates provided by the suppliers should have an acidic pH ranging from 3.5 to 4.5. This results in the manufacture of highly digestible products due to the increased acidic environment formed within the GI tract of animals," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer a comprehensive analysis of the category maturity across regions. They provide key insights into the strategic sourcing objectives and supplier selection criteria to aid the buyers in achieving their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the feed phosphate market.

Increasing demand for high phosphate animal feed

Growth of organized farming

