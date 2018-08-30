GW Pharmaceuticals StockWhen we think of the marijuana industry, our minds often go to massive greenhouses or poorly chosen pun-named storefronts, but that discounts a whole subsection of the industry that is still on the rise: medical cannabis.The development of medical cannabis, while perhaps not as sexy as recreational marijuana, is still a very lucrative and exciting aspect of the marijuana market.That brings us to GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ:GWPH), one of the largest medical marijuana companies in the world. It approaches the industry.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...