sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

128,00 Euro		+3,00
+2,40 %
WKN: A1T980 ISIN: US36197T1034 Ticker-Symbol: GW2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,46
126,36
17:39
125,00
126,00
17:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR128,00+2,40 %