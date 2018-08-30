TrueCommerce Datalliance Releases Summer 2018 Update for Vendor Managed Inventory Platform

CINCINNATI, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce Datalliance announced today that it released the second scheduled update of the year to its vendor managed inventory (VMI) platform. The free enhancement helps VMI customers better handle the challenges of the rapidly changing unified commerce landscape.

The recent enhancements include:

External Demand Driven Replenishment with two new options for incorporating an external demand signal for both base need determination and threshold building

with two new options for incorporating an external demand signal for both base need determination and threshold building Item Stratification which allows replenishment settings to be managed for groups of items based on factors other than rate/frequency of sale, has been extended to the Industrial Wholesale community

which allows replenishment settings to be managed for groups of items based on factors other than rate/frequency of sale, has been extended to the Industrial Wholesale community Several Workbench functionality improvements, including better usability and new worksheet flexibility

functionality improvements, including better usability and new worksheet flexibility Supplier Item Master offers improved visibility into item change

offers improved visibility into item change Suggest Stock opens new revenue opportunities for distributors by recommending in-demand items they don't carry

opens new revenue opportunities for distributors by recommending in-demand items they don't carry Phase Out Rundown provides full stocking predictability

"Every update brings more sophistication and options to our customers," said Connie Shafer, Manager of Development and Production Support at TrueCommerce Datalliance. "And, this update matches our goal of improving functionality while keeping users in their familiar environment."

The full release notes can be found in the customer-only section of TrueCommerce Datalliance's online Help Portal. Prospective customers can find more information by visiting the TrueCommerce Datalliance website.

TrueCommerce Datalliance is part of TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions. With unified commerce services and apps, TrueCommerce connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems through a Global Commerce Network that includes more than 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers.

