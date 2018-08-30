Hürth (ots) -



- Querverweis: Bildmaterial ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/bilder -



The IFA in Berlin is the globally leading trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances. The fair will take place from August 31 to September 5 at the fairgrounds of Messe Berlin.



The worldwide leading brands will present their latest consumer electronics and household appliances products. Numerous innovations making their debut at IFA will draw visitors into the exhibition halls. From September 2 to September 5, the IFA Global Markets - Europe's biggest B2B-Sourcing-Platform in the location "STATION-Berlin" - will complete the exhibition.



Last year's big success - IFA NEXT. 2018, the successful innovation platform for start-ups will be extended substantially. The six theme days will be dedicated to presentations, panel discussions and pitches. Innovative companies, research institutes and organizations will present their ideas for future markets.



This year's newcomer: Shift Automotive! The new Future Mobility Convention is a cooperation between Geneva International Motor Show, Palexpo, IFA, and Messe Berlin and will take place for the first time at IFA on September 4 and September 5. Here, it's all about new technologies which will change mobility.



The trend in 2018: artificial intelligence. Smart and connected products are expected to become more convenient by speech recognition. Besides, the devices are supposed to become adaptive. There will be increased focus on personal health, too. The range of products for the improvement of well-being is increasing.



The media partner TVT.media will be supplying journalists with comprehensive moving-image material covering IFA 2018. Material on the Opening Gala, trade fair impressions and interviews with exhibitors and industry experts will be obtainable at the Global Broadcast Center.



http://www.ifa-gbc.com



Originaltext: TVT.media GmbH digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/74271 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_74271.rss2



Contact: Dirk Ashauer TVT.media GmbH, Oberländer Ufer 180-182, 50968 Köln Tel.: + 49 - (0) 221 - 78 87 95-52 Tel.: + 49 - (0) 178 - 7921 90 69 Fax: + 49 - (0) 221 - 78 87 95-90 Mail: dirk-ashauer@tvtmedia.de



Web: www.tvtmedia.de