Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (FSE: DOZB) (OTC Pink: PRYNF) (the "Company") announced today the completion of a Sponsorship Agreement with Swiss-based company Star Finance GmbH ("Star Finance") for European Corporate Communication Services. Star Finance is a Swiss company owned by Michael Adams, with offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland and Cologne, Germany.

Michael Adams is an experienced communications professional with more than fifteen years of experience assisting Canadian public companies introduce themselves to investors, primarily in Germany and German speaking Europe. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment focused financial websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through an email newsletter, websites and various social media channels in the form of written articles and video content.

The Sponsorship Agreement provides for the introduction of the Company to Star Finances' audience and subscribers as well as the distribution of Company news releases through Star Finance's channels and/or the creation and launch of web-based video interviews. Star Finance has advised that it does not hold any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire any such an interest.

The arrangement with Star Finance is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The arrangement will have a twelve month term commencing following receipt of notice of such acceptance.

The Sponsorship Agreement will be provided for a period of one year, commencing on today's date at a cost of €5,000 per month, with certain pre-payment discounts possible. Costs associated with the arrangement will be paid from general working capital.

