

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved Jivi or BAY94-9027 for the routine prophylactic treatment of hemophilia A in previously treated adults and adolescents 12 years of age or older in the U.S.



The recommended initial prophylactic regimen for Jivi is twice weekly, with the ability to dose every five days and further individually adjust to less or more frequent dosing based on bleeding episodes.



The FDA also approved Jivi for on-demand treatment and the perioperative management of bleeding in the same population. This approval is based on results from the Phase 2/3 PROTECT VIII trial. Jivi is the third FDA-approved hemophilia A treatment in Bayer's hemophilia portfolio.



