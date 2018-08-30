HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - AnApp Blockchain Technologies Ltd (AnApp), developer of the IOTW token for IoT applications, has been selected by NTT DOCOMO, Japan's largest mobile carrier, to participate in its 5G Open Partner Program to develop IOTW Micro Mining.AnApp took an innovative approach in integrating its 'PoA (Proof of Assignment)' algorithm directly to the IOTW 'Micro-mining' platform - without adding any hardware costs. This opens the door for various industries beyond telecom looking to revolutionize DOCOMO products with IOTW technologies: IoT device, high definition video and other cell phone app industries, for example.The next-generation communication system, 5G, is expected to promote an IoT society, where all devices are connected to the Internet, with features such as high speed, large capacity, low latency and many terminals.Frederick Leung, Founder and CEO of AnApp: "We are very pleased to be selected as one of the five blockchain partners in NTT DOCOMO's 5G Open Partner Program. By participating in this program, IOTW is contributing its innovative technologies to spreading IoT device solutions among Japanese society and promoting services using 5G developed by NTT DOCOMO."We are certain that our participation will potentially impact everyone's daily life. End users can benefit, accelerating IoT device sales by DOCOMO. Leveraging IOTW's core team, with more than 30 years of experience in computer hardware and software, our innovative PoA and Micro-mining algorithms will enable DOCOMO to collect big data, and end users will fully benefit from the Micro-mining."Source: NTT DOCOMO / IOTWCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.