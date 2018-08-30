NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 30 August 2018

On 30 August 2018 the extraordinary general meeting of NAXS AB (publ) resolved in accordance with the following:

Reduction of the share capital by cancellation of shares and bonus issue

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital with SEK 74,881.94 by cancellation of the acquired own shares held by the company on the day of the notice to the extraordinary general meeting and on a bonus issue of SEK 74,881.94 without the issuance of new shares. The complete proposal is available at the company's webpage www.naxs.se.

Contact information:

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11





This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:00 CET on August 30, 2018.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Grev Turegatan 10

114 46 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se

NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

Attachment