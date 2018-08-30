NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 30 August 2018

Reduction of the share capital by cancellation of shares and bonus issue
- The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital with SEK 74,881.94 by cancellation of the acquired own shares held by the company on the day of the notice to the extraordinary general meeting and on a bonus issue of SEK 74,881.94 without the issuance of new shares. The complete proposal is available at the company's webpage www.naxs.se.
NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.
