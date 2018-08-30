Fred Segal Loves Browns

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --On Saturday 1st September, Browns open its doors for the first time internationally and on US soil, with a semi-permanent retail space housed in the iconic Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. An experiential retailer in the Los Angeles scene since 1961, Fred Segal is known globally for its Southern California laid-back luxury vibe and provides the perfect backdrop as a key partner for the Browns universe.

Both retailers share such illustrious history - they have been pioneers of new talent as well arbiters of a new wave of retail and there is an undeniable synergy between the brands and their clients. When Browns were introducing designers such as John Galliano and Alexander McQueen to the UK, Fred Segal were well on their way to becoming an authoritative fixture on the LA retail scene. In today's retail climate where customer behavior is constantly changing, the Browns augmented retail approach alongside Fred Segal's experiential take on the physical space delivers a new notion of the shared community, evolving with the needs of the customer.

Fred Segal opened their new flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in September 2017 with Browns opening Browns East in Shoreditch in October 2017. Both spaces were conceived with the intention to inspire and educate the client with experience at the heart. Browns East was the first incarnation of Browns Nomad which is a pioneering take on semi-permanent, roaming retail concepts globally - a 21st century response to the pop-up model and reinventing the retail experience by creating unique concepts that are tailored to the city and neighbourhood within which they live , all with the distinctive Browns DNA at the heart.

Holli Rogers, CEO of Browns says, "After the launch of Browns East we felt it was time for our first international venture. Having connected with John Frierson, President at Fred Segal, we instantly clicked and it became apparent that we had a shared view on the future of retail as well as a mutual love for our clients who are at the heart of what we do. The synergy between what they are doing both locally and globally aligned with our Browns Nomad concept and we couldn't think of a better partner for Nomad 2.0. Browns has an incredible heritage particularly in London and we see that mirrored with Fred Segal in Los Angeles both flying the flag for a wave of talent who now lead the fashion pack. Respectively we have been part of the fabric of our cities for so long which is why we are excited to collaborate, and share our complimentary values."

John Frierson, President of Fred Segal says, "Fred Segal loves Browns is the most ambitious partnership we've presented at our new flagship store on Sunset Boulevard. Like Fred Segal, Browns has been a place of discovery and creativity for over 50 years. Browns taps the London fashion world in a deep way and we're incredibly excited to bring the Browns Nomad experience directly to our community here in LA. We felt immediately that we shared so much with Browns in terms of our histories, our values and the communities we've built. Working in partnership has always been the key to our success, and this project with Browns is a taking that business approach to a much bigger global audience. This will be a big moment for the LA stylist and fashion community to tap into the latest curated collections of British and European designers right in our own backyard."

Taking cues from Browns East, Brinkworth were appointed to lead the design of the next instalment of Nomad. Housed in Fred Segal's revolving pop-up area, the environment has been treated as a completely flexible space with all components designed to showcase the expertly curated Browns edit whilst being entirely mobile. Temporary fixtures and furniture have been created from recycled materials whilst juxtapositions of deconstructed fittings, finishes and colours nod to the Browns East space, playing on the high-low aesthetic. Rails fashioned from heavy- duty trolleys and industrial shelving are used to display the men's and women's product spanning ready-to-wear, footwear and bags, merchandised with Browns gender-fluid approach in mind. Fred Segal loves Browns will launch with 60 brands including a number of exclusive capsules such as pieces from British designer and Central St Martins student, Conner Ives as well as new season styles from Ambush, Edward Crutchley, Martine Rose, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

Ida Petersson, Womenswear Buying Director at Browns said, "I'm beyond excited about Browns working with one of my all-time favourite haunts in LA, Fred Segal. I can't wait to bring the world of Browns to American soil, particularly the next generation of talent such as Connor Ives, Situationist, Wright Le Chaplin and Low Classic as well as some strong UK talent all of which have grown up with Browns and are part of our unique DNA."

Dean Cook, Menswear Buying Director at Browns said, "we are thrilled to be able to bring our edit to the US and really showcase what Browns is championing for the coming season. It is such an exciting time for menswear internationally and we feel our curated mix of designer fashion, high performance wear and the best of new talent for mens fuses with Fred Segal's laid back luxe approach to fashion."

After a successful partnership with BeBox for the launch of Browns East, founder Chris Connors' has created a multi-dimensional sonic journey developed specifically for Fred Segal loves Browns. The experience which is housed in a secluded corner overlooking Sunset Boulevard is designed as a retreat and will guide clients deeper into the power and beauty of the present moment. Thoir - which means 'Eastern' in Gaelic - is a 15 minute guided meditation created as a fusion between the depth of Celtic wisdom and the expansiveness of modern neuro-sonic soundscapes.

The Fred Segal and Browns fashion specialists will be on hand offering world - class customer service assisted by technological innovations such as the in -store app that will add a rich new layer to the in-store experience and link back to Brownsfashion.com.

Fred Segal is located on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and La Cienega in the heart of West Hollywood within close proximity to iconic LA hotspots. Fred Segal loves Browns will be open for eight weeks from the 1st September 2018.

