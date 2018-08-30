Canada-based Silfab Solar has invested US$40 million in U.S. solar PV module manufacturer, Itek Energy, LLC's Bellingham, Washington production facility.On August 15, Silfab, a subsidiary of Italy's Silfab S.r.l., announced it would expand its back contact module manufacturing in Toronto, Canada, and the U.S. via a partnership with Dutch conglomerate, DSM. In a statement to pv magazine at the time, Silfab said that a 150 MW production line would be deployed at each of the two sites. Today, it announced it has invested $40 million in Itek Energy, LLC, which has manufacturing facilities in both ...

