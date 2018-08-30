CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Issue of Equity

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 202,383 new Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted, conditional on admission, in respect of the second annual earn-out payment to the vendors of CEGA Solutions Limited, which the Company acquired on 25 July 2016. Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the 202,383 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market. Admission of the shares is expected to occur on 4 September 2018.

Following admission, the Company will have 77,432,563 Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights. This information is provided in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R. The Company has no Ordinary Shares held in treasury, therefore following admission the total of 77,432,563 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency RulesIn accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the following updated information is provided:

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

30 August 2018

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,500 permanent and contract staff in over 100 locations spread across 30 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.