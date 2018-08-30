Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:AVAL)(FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for the treatment and prevention of metabolic diseases, announces the appointment of Pascal SIRVENT to its Board of Directors.

"Pascal SIRVENT has been closely involved in the company's activity since it was created in 2014. Pascal's presence on the Board of Directors is an asset for our global strategic development, since he has a holistic vision of the context of metabolic diseases as well as precious academic knowledge acquired internationally. As a member of our Scientific Committee, Pascal was in charge of collaborative projects between the University of Clermont Auvergne and VALBIOTIS. In 2017, he was appointed Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and took the lead of the Discovery and Preclinical and Translational Research Department at VALBIOTIS. His area of expertise now spans the discovery of active ingredients to the first proof of concept projects in humans. As such, Pascal is at the helm of our two R&D centers in La Rochelle and Riom, where he leads a team of over 20 people. Furthermore, he is the co-inventor of several technologies that have been key to the development of our Company," commented Sébastien PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS.

"In the field of prevention, VALBIOTIS holds great promise in the world of biotechnology and unique potential for cardiometabolic disease prevention. I'm thrilled to become more involved with VALBIOTIS by sitting on the Board and contributing to decisions about the company's development. My expertise and vision are a perfect fit and will be a valuable addition to the company," adds Pascal SIRVENT.

With over 10 years' research experience, Pascal has in-depth expertise in metabolic diseases. Pascal SIRVENT was a lecturer at the University of Clermont Auvergne between 2008 and 2018, and has headed the establishment's technical functional assessment platform since 2010. He has also set up several international scientific partnerships with Vanderbilt University (Nashville, USA), the Maine Medical Center Research Institute (Portland, Oregon, USA) and the University of Texas (Houston, USA) as part of research projects on the pathophysiology of type 2 diabetes. In 2005, Pascal SIRVENT obtained a PhD in Biological and Biochemical Health Sciences from the University of Montpellier (I) and was granted authorization to conduct research in 2016.

VALBIOTIS, with a staff of over 30 employees, 70% of whom work in Research Development, has organized its corporate governance under a Board of Directors and a Supervisory Board composed as follows:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman: Sébastien PELTIER CEO

Member: Jocelyn PINEAU CFO

Member: Pascal SIRVENT CSO

SUPERVISORY BOARD

Chairman: Laurent LEVY CEO and co-founder, Nanobiotix

Member: Sébastien BESSY Vice-President Global Strategic Operations, Ipsen Consumer HealthCare Division

Member: Jean ZETLAOUI Special Scientific Advisor to the CEO, Novartis Pharma SAS

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a second office. These partnerships have enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)

