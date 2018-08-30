

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) plans to move its European headquarters from London to Amsterdam ahead of Brexit. The move by the Japanese electronics giant is to avoid potential tax issues linked to the U.K.'s scheduled exit from the European Union.



Laurent Abadie, CEO of Panasonic Europe, told the Nikkei Asian Review that Japan could treat the U.K. as a tax haven if the country lowers its corporate rate.



He added that the decision to shift headquarters will also help the company to avoid any barriers to the free flow of people and goods thrown up by Brexit.



Abadie reportedly said out of the 20 to 30 people employed at the London office, up to 20 people who handle auditing and financial operations will be moved to the Netherlands. Panasonic has been considering relocating for the past 15 months.



Later, Panasonic UK said in a Facebook post, 'You may have read today that Panasonic Europe is moving its regional headquarters from the UK to Amsterdam. We can confirm that no Panasonic UK business operations will be affected by this move.'



Panasonic's European business includes offices in Spain, Germany and elsewhere.



Several multinational companies have said they plan to move jobs out of the UK as Brexit approaches. Japanese financial companies including Sumitomo Mitsui, Daiwa and Nomura have already decided not to maintain their EU headquarters in the UK.



The UK is trying to lure businesses to the country with low taxes. The country plans to gradually reduce its corporate tax rate to below the current 20 percent to retain multinational companies after its exit from the European Union in March next year.



In June, Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) had said that the UK exiting the European Uinon next year without a deal would lead to severe disruption and interruption of the company's production in the UK.



The aircraft maker feared such a scenario would force it to reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country.



