

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump blamed China for undermining US efforts towards North Korea's denuclearization.



'The President feels strongly that North Korea is under tremendous pressure from China because of our major trade disputes with the Chinese Government,' a White House statement that Trump posted on his Twitter page says. He tried to substantiate his point by saying Washington knows that 'China is providing North Korea with considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities,' apparently to help its ally overcome the biting effects of US sanctions.



Also, in a major deviation from what his Defense Minister said the previous day, the President said he saw no reason to resume the joint war games with South Korea.



Defense Secretary James Mattis had announced at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday that the United States has decided to restart joint military drills with South Korea in the Korean peninsula, a reversal from one of the key assurances given by Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a historic summit in return for the Communist nation's denuclearization pledge.



Mattis had said that the United States' suspension of the drills as a show of 'good faith' toward North Korea has not yielded intended result.



Following the Singapore summit, the U.S. and South Korea had agreed to suspend several of the largest military exercises 'as a good-faith measure,' Mattis told reporters.



Known as Ulchi Freedom Guardian, the annual defensive war game involving US, South Korean defense forces, has been highly provocative in the eye of Pyongyang.



Negotiations on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula are ongoing and within the realm of the State Department, but at this time, there is no discussion about further suspensions, the Secretary said.



But Trump said the next day that his relationship with Kim Jong Un is 'very good and warm,' and there is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint U.S.-South Korea war games.



'Besides, the President can instantly start the joint exercises again with South Korea, and Japan, if he so chooses. If he does, they will be far bigger than ever before,' the White House said.



The U.S.-China trade disputes and other differences will be resolved in time by President Trump and China's great President Xi Jinping, it added. 'Their relationship and bond remain very strong,' according to the White House.



