Regulatory News:

Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), has been awarded seven new points of sale for eight years at Malaga airport, the fourth airport in Spain in terms of traffic with 18.6 million passengers each year. These new points of sale add to the two that Areas already managed in Malaga, where it has been present since 2009.

The new food and beverage offering from Areas includes three Carte d'Or, specializing in high-quality craft ice cream, two MasQMenos, with a focus on beer, ham and tapas, the haute Japanese cuisine of premium sushi bar Kirei, guided by chef Ricardo Sanz, and Bibo Flamenco Bar&Tapas, the airport's new culinary reference, pure innovation and quality ingredients by world-renowned Andalusian chef Dani García. Airport guests will immediately recognize the trademark elements of his restaurants and will be able to enjoy the full experience.

For Oscar Vela, CEO of Areas worldwide, "the Areas team couldn't be happier to have been awarded this contract. We presented a balanced proposal that included nationally and internationally famous brands like MásQMenos and Carte d'Or, and a consolidated brand like Kirei, a prestigious concept we already successfully operate at the Madrid and Ibiza airports. We are very proud of our new collaboration with Dani García, a chef of international standing who will delight travelers stopping in Malaga. We want this airport to be a culinary reference where passengers leave with memories of tasty food.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and we reached the GC Advanced level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

About Areas

Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry, generating €1.774 billion in revenue in 2016/2017. A global brand of Elior Group, Areas welcomes 330 million customers each year in 2,000 restaurants and points of sale in 14 countries, throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Mexico and Chile. As the caterer of choice in the travel and leisure markets, focusing on quality for 50 years, Areas is present in transportation hubs large and small across the world (airports, train stations, motorway service plazas), as well as in exhibition centers and leisure parks. Building upon a culture of operational excellence, Areas draws on its in-depth understanding of travelers' needs and the most extensive range of catering concepts on the market to offer the perfect blend of ingredients for each of its 900,000 daily customers to savor.

For further information: http://www.areas.com Areas on Twitter @Areas @Areas_FR @Areas_ES

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005553/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group

Press

Anne-Isabelle Gros, +33 (0)1 71 06 70 58

anne-isabelle.gros@eliorgroup.com

Anne-Laure Sanguinetti, +33 (0)1 71 06 70 57

anne-laure.sanguinetti@eliorgroup.com

or

Investors contact

Marie de Scorbiac, +33 (0) 1 70 06 70 13

marie.descorbiac@eliorgroup.com