CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Charles Taylor plc announces that it has been advised of the following transaction, details below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alistair Hardie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, CEGA and a member of the Company's

Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares in relation to an earn-out payment

pursuant to a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 25 July 2016. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A (consideration shares) 89,048

d)

Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 30 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

30 August 2018

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,500 permanent and contract staff in over 100 locations spread across 30 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.