CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 30
Charles Taylor plc (the Company)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Charles Taylor plc announces that it has been advised of the following transaction, details below:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alistair Hardie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer, CEGA and a member of the Company's
Executive Committee (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Award of shares in relation to an earn-out payment
pursuant to a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 25 July 2016.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 August 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information please contact:
Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206
Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814
Charles Taylor plc
30 August 2018
Notes to editors
About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com
Charles Taylor plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,500 permanent and contract staff in over 100 locations spread across 30 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.
Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.