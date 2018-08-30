The global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005603/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is growing focus on energy-saving solutions in commercial kitchens. Food service establishments are realizing the importance of commercial kitchen ventilation systems. These systems help enhance the quality of airflow in commercial kitchens. However, as commercial kitchen ventilation systems are expensive and must work throughout the day, foodservice establishments prefer systems that offer energy-saving solutions. Therefore, manufacturers are developing modern technologies to reduce energy consumption which will drive the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for commercial kitchen ventilation systems with self-cleaning option as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market:

Global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market: rising demand for commercial kitchen ventilation systems with self-cleaning option

Manufacturers of commercial kitchen ventilation systems are incorporating new technologies that help end users to minimize the operating cost. In foodservice establishments, the frequent cooking of a variety of food products leads to heavy accumulation of grease and oils on different components of commercial kitchen ventilation systems. The operators must ensure regular cleaning of the equipment to avoid the heavy accumulation of grease and oils on different components of commercial kitchen ventilation systems. However, commercial kitchen ventilation systems with self-cleaning option clean the ventilation hoods at regular intervals. Therefore, the market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"The increasing need for improved air balance in commercial kitchens and the growing inclination toward DCKV systems in commercial kitchens are some of the major factors that are boosting the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service.

Global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market by end-user (hotels, restaurants, pizzerias, and bakeries), by products (wall mounted, island canopy and proximity), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The wall mounted segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 38%, followed by island canopy and proximity segment respectively. However, during the forecast period, the island canopy segment is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the wall mounted segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005603/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com