The global dual lens camera smartphone market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 33% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005605/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dual lens camera smartphone market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing popularity of social networking applications. The use of dual lens camera smartphones has been increasing rapidly due to the proliferation of social media applications that encourage users to click and share pictures. The users do not have to depend on professional photography equipment such as DSLRs. This is a major factor contributing to the rapid adoption of dual lens camera smartphones among users.

This market research report on the global dual lens camera smartphone market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of advanced 3D stacked image sensors as one of the key emerging trends in the global dual lens camera smartphone market:

Global dual lens camera smartphone market: Advanced 3D stacked image sensors

The advances in CMOS sensors have been promoting the growth of the dual lens camera smartphones. The market for CMOS sensors has been witnessing growth because of the R&D spending and patent filings. The dual lens camera smartphone manufacturers are anticipated to adopt the 3D stacked image sensors during the forecast period.

"A 3D stacked image sensor consists of a back-illuminated sensor die that is face-to-face stacked on a logic die. The advances in CMOS sensors are expected to result in advanced dual lens camera smartphones, which will include new features such as fast autofocus, improved low-light sensitivity, and video recording up to 4K," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global dual lens camera smartphone market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dual lens camera smartphone market by price (premium range, medium range, and low range) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC led the market in 2017 with close to 47% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The market share of the APAC region is expected to increase by more than 1% by 2022 and this region is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005605/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com