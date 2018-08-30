GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé announces conference call to discuss half-year 2018 results

Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) will publish its first half 2018 results on Friday 14 September 2018 at 7:00am Paris time. The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.groupe-gorge.com.

Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman and CEO, as well as Loïc Le Berre, Group CFO, will comment on Groupe Gorgé's results and answer questions from the financial community on the same day during a conference call in French starting at 11:00am Paris time (10:000am London time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59

United-Kingdom: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759

Germany: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

USA: +1 64 67 22 49 16

Access code: 77175867#

A replay of this conference call will be available after the conference call on Groupe Gorgé's website.





About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector. In its more than twenty-five year history, Groupe Gorgé has always developed and driven the latest technological and industrial innovations.

Smart Safety Systems: Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations: Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing: Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

In 2017, the Group reported revenue of €276.7 million. It is backed by 2,000 employees and operations in over ten countries.

More information available on www.groupe-gorge.com



Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B.

ISIN code: FR0000062671

Ticker code: GOE

