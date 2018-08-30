

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Thursday and remained in negative territory throughout the session. Investor sentiment took a hit from renewed concerns that China's growth is slowing. Brexit fears also overshadowed signs of progress in NAFTA talks.



U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods will take effect next month and the response from China may have significant consequences for the global economy and currencies. Bank stocks struggled during Thursday's session.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.31 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.73 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.39 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.54 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.42 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.62 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.46 percent.



In Paris, real estate company Unibail-Rodamco tumbled 5.46 percent despite the company posting improved results for the first half of 2018.



Bouygues rallied 4.39 percent. The industrial group confirmed its FY18 view after reporting a rise in first-half profit, helped by improvements in profitability at its telecom and construction divisions.



In London, recruitment firm Hays sank 4.73 percent after unveiling its financial results for fiscal year ended 30th June 2018.



Swedish radiosurgery firm Elekta plunged 10.49 percent after reporting an unexpected drop in first-quarter operating profit.



Eurozone economic confidence deteriorated more-than-expected in August, survey results from European Commission showed Thursday. The economic sentiment index dropped to 111.6 in August from 112.1 in July. The expected score was 111.9.



Germany's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in August, preliminary estimate from Destatis showed Thursday. Consumer price inflation remained stable at 2 percent in August. The rate also matched economists' expectations. Final data is due on September 13.



Germany's unemployment decreased in August, the Federal Labor Agency reportedly said Thursday. The number of unemployed fell by 8,000 from the previous month, in line with expectations.



Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in July, data from Destatis showed Thursday. The unemployment rate held steady at adjusted 3.4 percent in July. On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 3.4 percent, but down from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



Germany's import prices grew at the fastest pace in more than a year in July, data from Destatis showed Thursday. Import price inflation accelerated to 5 percent in July from 4.8 percent in June. This was the fastest rate since April 2017, when prices advanced 6.1 percent but slower than the expected 5.2 percent.



UK mortgage approvals decreased more than expected in July, figures from the Bank of England revealed Thursday. The number of loans approved in July fell to 64,768 from 65,374 in June. Approvals were forecast to fall moderately to 65,000.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a modest increase in the week ended August 25th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 213,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 210,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 214,000.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed personal income and spending in the U.S. both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in July after climbing by 0.4 percent in June. The increase in income matched expectations.



The report also said personal spending climbed by 0.4 percent in July, matching the increase in the previous month as well as economist estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX