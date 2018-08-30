Hawes & Curtis Creates Collection Inspired by the Uniform of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

British heritage brand Hawes & Curtis (http://www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk) has partnered with the National Army Museum to create a limited edition collection that is fit for royalty. The collection is inspired by the uniform Queen Elizabeth II wore as a young princess during the Second World War. From 1949 to 1953 Princess Elizabeth carried out her duties as an Honorary Brigadier in the Women's Royal Army Corps (WRAC) before resigning these appointments on becoming Queen in 1953.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737446/Hawes___Curtis_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737430/Queen_Elizabeth_Uniform.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737429/Princess_Elizabeth.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737428/Hawes_Curtis_Limited_Edition.jpg )



Hawes & Curtis was the shirtmaker chosen to make the khaki shirt and tie for Princess Elizabeth's Women's Royal Army Corps uniform in 1949. Specialising in luxury shirts and fine tailoring since 1913, Hawes & Curtis has been a favourite for royalty and the brand was awarded four Royal Warrants from The Duke of Windsor, King George VI and The Duke of Edinburgh.

The uniform has been on permanent display at the National Army Museum since they acquired it in 1993, following the disbandment of the Women's Royal Army Corps.

Sophie Anderton, curator at the National Army Museum, said "Part of our role as a museum is to preserve our amazing collections for the public and future generations, but it is also about keeping those items relevant and sharing their history in new and different ways. Our partnership with Hawes & Curtis has given us the opportunity to look at the production of uniform, specifically the Queen's, which they tailored items for, and uncover the heritage behind it. It's very exciting to be working with the same tailor to produce new items influenced by the Queen's uniform, and it also demonstrates the timeless inspiration that comes from army fashion."

Hawes & Curtis has taken the opportunity to showcase its phenomenal heritage by creating a limited edition collection inspired by Princess Elizabeth's Army uniform. The brand has re-created a one-off replica of the original fine cotton uniform shirt, which is currently on display in the National Army Museum shop. The collection includes bespoke prints designed in honour of the collaboration. Printed silk ties and pocket squares are inspired by the regimental stripes on the Queen's jacket. Contemporary women's blouses feature a vibrant print inspired by the ribbons on the royal uniform. Cufflinks in the shape of Military buttons on the uniform jacket complete the collection.

Hawes & Curtis CEO Touker Suleyman said: "The partnership with the National Army Museum celebrates Hawes & Curtis' royal heritage and highlights the Military's influence on contemporary fashion."

The collection is available to purchase in the National Army Museum shop, the Hawes & Curtis flagship store on Jermyn Street and at http://www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk and http://www.nam.ac.uk/shop . The collaboration was envisioned and delivered by AKA, the arts and entertainment marketing agency.

About Hawes & Curtis:

Hawes & Curtis is a quintessentially British brand specialising in fine tailoring and accessories for men and women. Founded in 1913 by Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, the brand continues to deliver the promise of exceptional quality, innovation and outstanding value.

Hawes & Curtis opened its first store in the Piccadilly Arcade and has had many distinguished clients through its doors, including the Duke of Windsor, Lord Mountbatten and Fred Astaire.

As a result of Hawes & Curtis' commitment to impeccable service and product excellence, the brand has been awarded four Royal Warrants. Hawes & Curtis operates more than 20 stores in the UK and a store in Germany. The flagship store remains on London'sJermyn Street, famous for its resident shirtmakers.

For press enquiries please contact:

Amelia Williams at awilliams@hawesandcurtis.com , +44-(0)-207-298- 2707

Visit our media centre: http://www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk/media-centre