London, August 30

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:30 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):139,988
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.2500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.1126

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,396,867 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,396,867 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
540825.2516:21:37London Stock Exchange
306225.1016:17:23London Stock Exchange
270525.1016:17:23London Stock Exchange
339825.2016:14:04London Stock Exchange
1185625.2016:14:04London Stock Exchange
330625.2516:13:57London Stock Exchange
339325.2516:13:37London Stock Exchange
57525.2516:12:30London Stock Exchange
268725.2516:12:29London Stock Exchange
298525.2016:10:58London Stock Exchange
2979925.1016:00:22London Stock Exchange
310325.0015:28:18London Stock Exchange
315225.0014:14:52London Stock Exchange
540025.0514:07:40London Stock Exchange
312325.1013:34:18London Stock Exchange
347725.1013:34:18London Stock Exchange
290525.1512:32:54London Stock Exchange
337725.2012:32:49London Stock Exchange
332325.2012:32:49London Stock Exchange
544425.2012:02:20London Stock Exchange
581225.0011:42:56London Stock Exchange
883525.0511:42:49London Stock Exchange
286525.0011:42:45London Stock Exchange
1046425.0011:42:45London Stock Exchange
349225.0511:35:00London Stock Exchange
604225.0511:34:56London Stock Exchange

