Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 30 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 139,988 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.2500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.1126

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,396,867 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,396,867 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5408 25.25 16:21:37 London Stock Exchange 3062 25.10 16:17:23 London Stock Exchange 2705 25.10 16:17:23 London Stock Exchange 3398 25.20 16:14:04 London Stock Exchange 11856 25.20 16:14:04 London Stock Exchange 3306 25.25 16:13:57 London Stock Exchange 3393 25.25 16:13:37 London Stock Exchange 575 25.25 16:12:30 London Stock Exchange 2687 25.25 16:12:29 London Stock Exchange 2985 25.20 16:10:58 London Stock Exchange 29799 25.10 16:00:22 London Stock Exchange 3103 25.00 15:28:18 London Stock Exchange 3152 25.00 14:14:52 London Stock Exchange 5400 25.05 14:07:40 London Stock Exchange 3123 25.10 13:34:18 London Stock Exchange 3477 25.10 13:34:18 London Stock Exchange 2905 25.15 12:32:54 London Stock Exchange 3377 25.20 12:32:49 London Stock Exchange 3323 25.20 12:32:49 London Stock Exchange 5444 25.20 12:02:20 London Stock Exchange 5812 25.00 11:42:56 London Stock Exchange 8835 25.05 11:42:49 London Stock Exchange 2865 25.00 11:42:45 London Stock Exchange 10464 25.00 11:42:45 London Stock Exchange 3492 25.05 11:35:00 London Stock Exchange 6042 25.05 11:34:56 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-