

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market declined during the first few hours of trade Thursday, but pared its losses around midday. Despite the recovery, the market still finished firmly in negative territory.



Investor sentiment took a hit from renewed concerns that China's growth is slowing. U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods will take effect next month and the response from China may have significant consequences for the global economy and currencies.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.46 percent Thursday and finished at 9,042.06. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.49 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.39 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red. Nestle and Roche weakened by 0.3 percent each and Novartis lost 0.2 percent.



Swatch Group tumbled 1.9 percent and rival Richemont fell 0.6 percent.



Bank stocks were under pressure across Europe on Thursday. Credit Suisse declined 1.4 percent, Julius Baer surrendered 1.5 percent and UBS lost 0.9 percent.



Swisscom forfeited 1.1 percent and ABB decreased 1 percent.



