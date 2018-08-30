Karatcoin Is The Future Of Gold Crypto Asset - Be Part Of This Revolution

The Cryptocurrency Resource and Information Platform Announce the Launch of Their Much Anticipated ICO on September 3, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / The Karatcoin vision is to create a people-powered new economy that focuses on decentralized financial services that ensure both stable and aggressive investments linked to market fluctuations, and which also fuel the financial collateral needed for future projects. At the same time, we will also create an ecosystem for developers to utilize Karatcoin tokens as a framework for various Ðapp developments, thus accelerating adoption of blockchain technology.

The Karatcoin Project is a consultancy system that focuses on the development and mining growth of carefully selected gold mining companies.

Karatcoin Initial Coin Offering

Max coin supply: 1 Billion

Period: 3rd September 2018 - 11th November 2018 or until hardcap is reached

KCD reserved for the bounty program: 20 M (equivalent to $2,000,000 USD)

KCD reserved for the airdrop program: 5 M (equivalent to $500,040 USD)

Price: $0.1 USD

Hardcap: $24 M USD

Softcap: $3 M USD

Platform: DAG

The Karatcoin goal is to build a platform to trade gold certificates, exchange Karatcoin tokens, as well as save and exchange currency using gold cards.

We will build a platform where millions of investors can go to find the best gold opportunities to invest, trade, and exchange without worrying about traceability.

For more details on this exciting opportunity, please visit our website: https://karatcoin.co/

Karatcoin Features will include:

No Geo-Restrictions - There are no geo-restrictions, once the gold has been turned into crypto-gold, you can redeem it in any country*. Costs related to transport and related taxes are minimized by leaving the raw material in its place of origin.

Store Physical Gold - You can safely store Physical Gold asset in vault and keep it as Gold Certificates in your wallet on the Karat Blockchain, the gold is safe from political influence and will preserve and increase its value over time.

DPOS Consensus - Fees will be used as returns for stakeholders instead of miners. This means a faster validation block time (10secs), less power consumption and more security.

Backed by a Real Asset - Karatcoin is less volatile than other crypto-currencies because it's indirectly linked to a real asset with an owned blockchain.

Earn Fixed Revenue - Gold Cerficates are safe investments. Our Certificate gives you 2 half-yearly coupons with up to 6% interest.

Gold Mines Profits - Vote for the gold mines to be financed and participate to the active interests that will be perceived from funding given to the selected mines.

Our objective is to create a groundbreaking organization that blends the centralized and decentralized worlds perfectly. Our ambition is to create a multipurpose project destined to become a major market player that embraces constant and evolutionary growth.

PLATFORM

Karatcoin's Platform is directly linked to operational gold mines that will receive financing to help increase their gold production. The more Karatcoin's financing increases, so will the aggregated gold production of our mines, which in turn will increase the value of circulating Karatcoin tokens. All the mines selected by Karatcoin's technical and legal team have been carefully analyzed for their production ability, operational background, structural credibility, as well as their financial rating. No third-party intermediary is involved in the selection and vetting process.

Features of the Karatcoin Foundation will include:

Election of gold mines - DAO members can contribute by voting for projects (gold mines and profitable financial projects) they consider deserving. These votes, together with the due diligence made by the foundation's finance office, will provide for the gold mining to be managed responsibly, with substantial economic benefits for the countries and their populations. The Karat Foundation will operate autonomously supervise and check that the quality parameters are respected and will not have direct control of the operations and external works of the members.

Karatcoin Loan - Karatcoin offers a decentralized loan product for eligible members, known as the Karatcoin Loan (KCL) through a smart contract issuing KCX (Karatcoin Blockchain Validation Tokens) with a financial term that is tailored to the needs of the purpose of the financing or the member country's overall debt management strategy.

Monitor progress and achievements -The foundation, in the context of its social work of facilitated finance for selected small/medium gold mining companies, will continuously monitor progress and achievements to bring benefits between stakeholders of the foundation and the gold mining companies.

Benefits - Borrowers of Gold Mine, benefit from medium/long maturities (up to 10 years), transparent pricing, built-in hedging products to manage financial risks over the life of the loan, and the ability to customize repayment schedules according to project needs or debt management requirements.

Members of the foundation will benefit from interest income from financing.

Charity Fundraising - To increase aid to mines, fundraising campaigns will be launched through online platforms, events and conferences will be organized as well as organizing lunches and gala dinners. Karatcoin tokens will be offered as a prize for participation in individual events. Each charitable action will set precise objectives to be achieved and to quantify the sum necessary to pursue this goal. If the established amount is collected, the prize offered will be extracted.

