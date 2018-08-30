Billionaire Matchmaking Team Hits the Twin Cities on the Last Stop of their $1.5 Million Dollar 9 Country Global Love Tour

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - To be America's top matchmaker and have billionaires retain a top level boutique matchmaking service, it must have a product or service billionaires can not get anywhere and delivered on a silver platter. Janis Spindel and Carly Spindel build just that for billionaires seeking a wife. Price is not the main concern. Successful men earned the right to get the very best.

Years of trial and error went into the thought process of how to do business with billionaires. As part of organizing that thought process, Janis and Carly published 3 years ago a private training manual titled: How To Run a $13 Million Dollar A Year Matchmaking Agency that specifically teaches how to find and attract billionaires.

Janis and Carly studied where billionaires travel, how they travel, what they do differently, how they think and view the world in order to get into their minds. In the end, they are just like anyone else who has what they want, except a wife. These men can have almost anything they want and are the alpha male in the boardroom. They have it all, except for what they consider their most valued asset, a wife. And that is why they pay upwards of $1.5 Million dollars for the Spindel team to go to work for them.

Billionaires have an army of trusted employees working for them. Janis and team meet most of them in person or virtually. From a male friend to screen the women from his perspective, their public relations team, all the way with access to their CFO. Lavish expenses are part of the show for billionaires that want the royal red carpet to attract a wife. It's a 25/8 workday. Results are equally important and that is why one client has decided to add and conclude his global love search in Minneapolis Minnesota, after his 9 country and 9 state love tour.

Media Contact

Janis Spindel

212-987-1582