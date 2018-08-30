Honor Magic 2 Debuts at IFA 2018

REAL Full View Display, AI Magic Slide, Kirin 980 and more amazing features packed in one smartphone

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Honor Play launch event held on the eve of the IFA in Germany, Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor, unexpectedly unveiled the Honor Magic 2, the brand's new flagship smartphone. Building on the success of the first-generation Honor Magic launched in 2016, the Honor Magic 2 boasts an intelligent Magic Slide feature, which gives users a real full view display and instantly activates the world of AI with one sliding motion. The device will also be the first Honor smartphone powered by the Kirin 980 processor.

"The launch of Honor Magic two years ago introduced the concept of the AI smartphone to consumers", noted Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor. "The first-generation Honor Magic was an era-defining smartphone that transformed the industry. In addition to AI-features that make the phone truly smart, Honor Magic's ground-breaking all-curved panel design and powerful 40W charging support have reshaped smartphone design and become a benchmark for all smartphones. The developments of these futuristic flagship devices are closely followed by the smartphone and AI industry, and now the Honor Magic 2 has arrived."

With intense competition across global markets, many smartphone brands are striving to enhance the user experience by offering a full view display. However, most, if not all, phones with this new feature have sacrificed user friendliness and the photography experience. The designs focus solely on screen layout and presentation improvements, failing to bring true value to users.

In contrast, the intelligent Magic Slide feature of the Honor Magic 2 is designed to achieve full view display without compromising other practical functions. The hidden-from-view front camera enables a nearly 100% screen-to-body ratio, overcoming the challenge of incorporating a camera in a notchless design. It delivers a superior visual experience with great convenience and practicality to redefine the value of a full-screen smartphone.

By sliding the top screen, users can instantly activate all AI features. This innovation in design is based on ergonomic science.

In addition to its revolutionary design, the Honor Magic 2 is the first Honor smartphone powered by the Kirin 980 processor, unlocking the phone's groundbreaking AI-performance and again raising the bar in smartphone performance and user experience.

Moreover, the latest Magic 2 comes with the 40W Magic Charge for maximum charging power. To further ensure safety, 15 layers of protection are also embedded in the smartphone. The phone can automatically identify the battery, cable and charger and only when all of the three parts are identified as safe, the Super Charger will start.

Debuting in Germany, the Honor Magic 2 will be a key flagship that is showcased in world-class exhibition to reaffirm the company's confidence in this latest model. In the first half of 2018, Honor recorded a remarkable 150% increase year-on-year in international sales volume outside of China. Following the recent launch of Honor 10 and Honor Play, the Honor Magic 2 will continue to propel Honor forward in its goal to become a top-five smartphone brand within three years.

